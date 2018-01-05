Road ministry revives 85% of stalled highway projects

In the last three years, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revived 73 stalled road projects, but still, there are around a dozen highway projects that need a push.

The road ministry had identified 86 such highway projects that had become unviable due to various factors and since 2014, it has also taken measures for foreclosure of languishing projects on a case-to-case basis.

"MoRTH has focused on completion of on-going projects along with sanction and award of new projects. A total of 73 projects (8,187 kilometre) worth an estimated investment of Rs 100,000 crore were identified as languishing projects," read the ministry's note.

Among policy initiatives undertaken, the private players involved were allowed to exit the projects by paying penalty, some projects were re-tendered and capital infusion was made in some of the projects.

"The measures included, one-time fund infusion scheme, rationalised compensation whereby a one-time compensation, equivalent to annuities that were missed on account of delay in completion of the project was provided to the concessionaire in the case of build-operate-transfer projects, extending concession period, substitution of concessionaire and termination," added MoRTH's latest note.

The government has been unable to find an appropriate solution for the remaining highway projects. Thus, it is uncertain by when a resolution will be in place and the languishing projects will actually get completed.

"MoRTH, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has gone about in a very structured and methodical fashion to address key sector issues, working out ways to address stalled projects to get them back into the system, policy changes to make the sector more investor-friendly and bringing in new models that suited the sector requirements at various points in time," said Manish Aggarwal, partner and head - energy & infrastructure, corporate finance, KPMG in India.

On measures undertaken, he said, "When liquidity was a challenge, they awarded more of engineering, procurement and construction, introduced hybrid annuity model, brought in a very unique way to raise capital through recycling of assets by introducing toll-operate-transfer model subsequently. I feel that MoRTH stands out in terms of the approach to deal with sector challenges, and win investors confidence."

According to reports, there is also a possibility of MoRTH seeking the intervention of Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Finance's to help resolve these stalled projects.