RInfra-Adani Transmission deal hearing to be held in June

Public hearing to transfer Mumbai suburban area’s power distribution from Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) to Adani Transmission will be held in June.

A public notice has been issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) in this respect. The public hearing is scheduled on June 14 to transfer the power distribution licence to Gautam Adani controlled Adani Transmission.

In February, RInfra had moved MERC to get a nod on the same. In the same month, the Competition Commission of India had given its approval for the proposed 100% sale of RInfra integrated Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission.

In December, both the companies – Rinfra and Adani Transmission had announced signing definitive binding agreement for 100% stake sale of Mumbai’s integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power at a total consideration value estimated at Rs 18,800 crore.

The total deal value is Rs 13,251 crore. In addition, regulatory assets under approval estimated at Rs 5,000 crore and net working capital on closing estimated at Rs 550 crore will flow directly to RInfra. Post-deal, RInfra would become debt-free, with a cash surplus of up to Rs 3,000 crore.

It is likely that starting July Mumbai suburban residential and commercial users will get power bills from Adani Transmission.

As per the plans, Anil Ambani promoted company plans to utilise the proceeds of this sale to reduce its debt. This monetisation is a major step in RInfra’s deleveraging strategy for future growth. RInfra will focus on upcoming opportunities in asset light Engineering, Procurement and Construction as well as Defence businesses.

RInfra distributes power to nearly three million residential, industrial and commercial consumers in the suburbs of Mumbai, covering an area of 400 sq km. It caters to a peak demand of over 1,800 MW, with annual revenues of Rs 7,500 crore with stable cash flows.