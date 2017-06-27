Retailers Association partners with Jio to launch JIO-GST

Retailers Association of India (RAI) has tied-up with Reliance Jio-GST for introducing a simple secure tax compliance solution for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax by retailers.

Reliance Jio is one of the GST Suvidha Providers (GSP). Jio-GST solution will assist retailers to maintain records, file tax returns and to comply with the provisions of GST law, a statement said.

The Jio-GST is a mobile-first tax solution available for Rs 1,999 only, which is aimed at helping small retailers across the country to have a smooth transition to the new tax regime.

-------------

Booking.com announces winners of its first startup accelerator Online travel planning website, Booking.com today announced the recipients of its award for first accelerator programme for start-ups in sustainable tourism, Booking.com Booster.

Singapore-based Backstreet Academy was awarded this year's top grant of Euro 400,000 for their proposed scaling plans.

From India, Authenticook made it to the final selection of top 10 ventures globally to pitch for grants and received Euro 200,000 from the programme, a statement said.

The top 10 shortlisted ventures underwent three weeks of workshops and intensive coaching and had the opportunity to pitch their scaling plans to a live audience and panel of judges in Amsterdam.

