Relief for passengers: Aviation Ministry says airlines can't charge extra for mispelled names

Union aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday said that the airlines can not charge any additional amount for correction in the name of the same person when the person brings it to the notice of the airline after booking the ticket.

The aviation ministry sources said that they have received several complaints in the past over the airlines or their agents demanding extra money for making any changes which causes lots of inconvenience to the passengers.

The sources said that it is very common in India to have error in the name spelling or its sequence as a lot of new fliers from smaller towns and cities are getting added each day. Also, a bulk of the bookings still happen through the travel agents who may at times may make mistakes. Many of the passengers are semi-literate or illiterate for giving out the correct spelling of their names.

"For the benefit of all passengers - As per DGCA regulations, airlines cannot charge any additional amount for correction in the name of the same person, when the person brings this to the notice of the airline after booking the ticket." tweeted Raju.