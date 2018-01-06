Reliance Energy ties up with Google for bill payments

Reliance Energy has tied up with Google to enable bill payments using its mobile application – Google Tez, a UPI based payment platform.

“All customers need to do is download the Tez app and identify their bank account through their registered phone banking mobile number. Once the app is mapped to the bank account, it automatically creates a Virtual Payment Address and payments can be done easily. Compare to other online payment options, Google Tez takes lesser time to make payment and there is no requirement of entering card details, CVV number, one time password and other process which is time consuming,” read Reliance Energy’s statement.

Speaking on the tie-up, Reliance Energy spokesperson said, “Reliance Energy is the first utility to have Google Tez on its website and mobile app as a payment avenue. It will stand to benefit 25 lakh customers who can make electricity bill payments from their fingertips from convenience of their home or office. Various offers are also store in association with Google.”

Around 35% of the company’s payment through digital modes. For bill payments, Reliance Energy has collaborated with PayTM, PayU money, Freecharge, Bill desk and UPI based Phonepe.

Last month, Reliance Infrastructure and Adani Transmission Limited have signed ‘definitive binding agreement’ for 100% stake in Reliance Energy’s Mumbai power generation, transmission and distribution business.

Both the companies are working towards the deal so that starting April 1 Mumbai suburban areas will receive electricity and its bills from the Adani Group. The overall transaction has been estimated at Rs 18,800 crore. The move is to reduce Anil Ambani promoted company’s debt, but for Gautam Adani, it marks his entry into power distribution business.