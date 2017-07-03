Refined oil up by 0.69% on positive spot market cues

Refined soya oil traded higher by 0.69 per cent to Rs 644.80 per 10 kg in futures trade today as participants enlarged positions, tracking a firm trend at spot market on good demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in July gained Rs 4.45, or 0.69 per cent to Rs 644.80 per 10 kg with an open interest of 36,910 lots.

On similar lines,the oil for delivery in August contracts was enquired higher by Rs 4.40, or 0.69 per cent to Rs 646.30 per 10 kg in 42,410 lots.

Analysts said building up of positions by traders on the back of strong demand in the physical market, mainly led to rise in refined soya oil prices at futures trade.

