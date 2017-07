RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.7525 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.7525 against the US dollar and 73.8567 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.7379 and 74.0019, as on June 30, 2017.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 84.1718 and 57.54 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)