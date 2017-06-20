RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.4672 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.4672 against the US dollar and 71.9583 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.3788 and 72.1043, as on June 19.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 82.1506 and 57.80 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added. ------

