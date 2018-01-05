RBI introduces new chocolate brown coloured Rs 10 banknote: Here are its 15 key features

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a new Rs 10 banknote in Mahatma Gandhi series. The new Rs 10 banknote would be in chocolate brown in colour. The new Rs 10 banknote would bear signature of RBI Governor Dr. Urjit R. Patel.

The new denomination has motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Chocolate Brown. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

"All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10/- issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender", the Central Bank said.

The image and salient features of â‚¹ 10 denomination banknote in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series are as under:

Front

1. See through register with denominational numeral 102. Denominational numeral à¥§à¥¦ in Devnagari, 3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, 4. Micro letters 'RBI', ‘à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ ', ‘INDIA' and '10', 5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤’ and RBI, 6. Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, 7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right, 8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (10) watermarks,9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse

10. Year of printing of the note on the left, 11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan, 12. Language panel, 13. Motif of Sun Temple, Konark, 14. Denominational numeral à¥§à¥¦ in Devnagari.

15. Dimension of the banknote will be 63 mm x 123 mm.