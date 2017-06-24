Pulses: A weak trend emerged at the wholesale pulses

market during the week as prices of most of the pulses, led by gram and urad dropped by up to Rs 400 per quintal due to fall in demand from retailers amid sufficient stocks position on increased supplies from growing regions.

However, moong and moth settled higher on mild demand.

Traders said besides considerable fall in demand from retailers, ample position of ready stocks in the market on persistent supplies from producing belts mainly pulled down gram, urad and other pulses prices.

In the national capital, gram slipped to Rs 5,100-6,000 from previous levels of Rs 5,450-6,350 per quintal. Its dal local and best quality plunged by Rs 400 each to Rs 5,800- 6,200 and Rs 6,200-6,300 per quintal.

Besan Shaktibhog and Rajdhani quoted lower at Rs 2,480 each instead of Rs 2,550 per 35 kg bag.

Urad and its dal chilka tumbled by Rs 400 each to Rs 4,800-5,700 and Rs 4,900-5,000 per quintal, respectively. Its dal best quality and dhoya followed suit and traded lower by a similar margin to Rs 5,000-5,500 and Rs 5,400-5,600 per quintal.

Arhar and its dal dara variety fell by Rs 250 and Rs 300 to Rs 3,650 and Rs 5,700-7,500 per quintal, respectively.

Lobia declined by Rs 400 to Rs 5,000-5,200 per quintal.

Masoor small and bold drifted lower by Rs 100 each to Rs 3,700-3,900 and Rs 3,750-4,000 per quintal. Its dal local and best quality enquired lower by a similar margin to Rs 4,100-4,600 and Rs 4,200-4,700 per quintal, respectively.

Malka local and best too shed Rs 50 each to Rs 4,350- 4,550 and Rs 4,450-4,650 per quintal, respectively.

On the other hand, moong and its dal chilka moved up by Rs 200 each to Rs 4,300-4,900 and Rs 5,000-5,200 per quintal.

Its dal dhoya local and best quality enquired higher by the same margin to Rs 5,600-6,100 and Rs 6,100-6,300 per quintal.

Moth also gained Rs 200 to Rs 3,300-3,700 per quintal.

However, kabuli gram small variety and rajmah chitra moved in a narrow range in limited deals and settled at previous week's levels of Rs 9,000-10,200 and Rs 7,500-10,300 per quintal, respectively. (MORE)

