Opening bell: Asian markets open on positive note, Sensex gains 100 points

The Asian markets on Thursday gained in early trade. The Stocks went upwards after the US president agreed to raise the government debt limit until December.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 114.94 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 31,776.91 in the early trade today.

Reliance Industries gained nearly 1% to hit 52-week high of Rs 832.70 after the stock adjusted for bonus issue in the proportion of one bonus share for every one share held.

Fortis Healthcare, Motherson Sumi, Shriram Transport, NBCC, Muthoot Finance, India Cements, GMR Infrastructure, CESC, HPCL, IOC and Petronet LNG were trading in green as their share gained up to 5% .

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 64.03 against the US currency today on dollar selling by banks and exporters and foreign fund inflows. Yesterday, the domestic currency rose marginally by 2 paise to 64.10 against the dollar even as geopolitical worries continued to cast shadow over forex trading.