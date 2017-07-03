Odisha gets Rs 1,188 crore investment from 3 companies

Odisha has received fresh investment proposals worth Rs 1,188 crore from three companies, which will generate employment opportunities for over 2,700 people.

State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) today sanctioned investment of Rs 650 crore from Emami Paper Mills, Rs 430 crore from Ambuja Cements and Rs 108 crore from Surya Foods and Agro, a statement from Odisha government said.

Ambuja Cements would set up a grinding unit at Jharsuguda with a production capacity of 1.5 MTPA. The proposed facility will be spread across 125 acres and is expected to generate around 300 direct and indirect jobs.

Emami Paper Mills will expand its Balgopalpur-based multilayer coated board manufacturing plant. This would generate around 1,750 direct and indirect employment, it added.

Surya Foods and Agro, which manufactures products under brand name Priya Gold, will set up a biscuit manufacturing unit of 60,000 TPA at Khordha Food Park.

The proposed project is expected to generate around 667 employment opportunities.

"State's business reforms programme and the development of world-class infrastructure have received extremely positive feedback from investors across the country," Odisha Principal Secretary, Industries Department Sanjeev Chopra said.

The state has already approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore after the Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar and Investors meet in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)