Now, you can shop Vodafone, Airtel SIM cards on Amazon: here's how

Amazon India has recently announced that it will now sell SIM cards on its portal of relevant telecom firms like Vodafone and Airtel. Not just this, customers if shop for postpaid SIM cards will also get lucrative data plans.

Shoppers who often travel abroad will also be able to place an order on the website for international SIM cards depending on the region they are travelling to.

US headquartered Amazon guarantees the delivery of Airtel and Vodafone SIM cards at the doorstep of the customers within 24 hours of ordering the same. To customers delight, there won't be any delivery charges also.

It is also to be noted that Bharti Airtel is already offering doorstep delivery of its SIM cards to customers who are placing the order on the company's official website. However, Vodafone customers do not have any facility as for now.

Here's a step-wise guide to order Airtel or Vodafone SIM card from Amazon:

1. Customers need to place an order for a new SIM connection by loggin on Amazon.in.

2. Following which, an Airtel or Vodafone executive will visit the customers within 24 hours to deliver the SIM card.

3. When the SIM will be delivered to your doorstep, keep all the required documents handy. Heres what you need: identity and address proof. A copy of your Aadhaar card and two passport size photographs.

4. The executive will then verify the customer's address and submit the application for the SIM card activation process.

5. Once the verification is done, the activated SIM card will start functioning.

Postpaid Plans:

Currently, On Amazon, Airtel SIM cards are available with unlimited monthly plans of Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599.

In case of Vodafone, the website is offering RED postpaid plans such as Rs. 499, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999. All the Vodafone plans are bundled with 60GB of complimentary data.

Security deposit:

To avail the postpaid connection, Airtel is charging a security deposit of Rs 200 while for Vodafone SIM cards customers have to pay Rs 15 for the SIM card.