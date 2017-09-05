North Korea N-blast tremors hit Street

As they seemed to be returning to winning ways, Indian stocks got a jolt on Monday as North Korea conducted its biggest nuclear test.

Globally, stocks plummeted across Asia and Europe as jittery global investors turned to safe-haven investments like gold, silver, Treasury futures and Japanese yen amid growing global tensions.

Snapping the three-day gains, the BSE Sensex tumbled 189.98 points, or 0.60%, to close at 31702.25 while the Nifty fell 61.55 points, or 0.62%, to 9912.85, in line with the global sell-off.

India's Volatility Index (VIX) has touched its biggest yearly gain as all sectoral indices barring media and metals, traded in red on the National Stock Exchange. Auto, banking and IT stocks led the pack of losers.

Adani Ports which was the biggest loser on Sensex, Infosys, Airtel, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever fell up to 2.6%. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel, too ended with losses of up to 1.94% which dragged indices.

According to IIFL Holdings, "Uncertainty of reaction to North Korean provocation is dragging on Indian stocks and pushing volatility off from a state of complacency."

Sanjiv Bhasin, executive vice-president at IIFL, was quoted by Bloomberg in a report saying, "Stocks facing reality after climbing the global wall of worries. Investors will await cues from U.S. markets open and global funds reaction." "If Nifty breaks 9700, it can fall to 9400 as the economy remains weak and there is too much complacency even with weak earnings," Bhasin said.

Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, "The North Korean impasse did curtail risk appetite, especially with markets looking for cues to further the uptrend. Markets will, however, take positive cues from the Cabinet reshuffle done over the weekend, which holds potential for economic reforms reaching the ground level, with less than two years before general elections."

The rupee declined 16 paise to 64.18 (intra-day) against the US dollar on foreign capital outflows. Foreign portfolio investors net diluted shares worth Rs 832.81 crore on Friday.

Other key Asian indices ended mixed. While China’s Shanghai Composite ended with gains of 0.37%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.76% and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.93%.

In Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax Performance Index ended down 0.26%, London’s FTSE tanked 0.28% and Paris’s Euronext NV also slipped 1.45%.

Yields on German government bonds, regarded as among the world’s lowest-risk assets, fell slightly. Benchmark 10-year yields were down 1 basis point at 0.37% while two-year yields dipped a similar amount to minus 0.76%, their lowest since April.

US equity futures fell, trimming last week’s advance, as traders expressed anxiety over North Korea’s test of a hydrogen bomb. September contracts on the S&P 500 Index were down 0.5% as of 3:06 a.m. in New York, following five days of gains in the cash market. US traders are using an overnight session of CME Group’s electronic platform to transact equity futures on a holiday weekend before exchanges reopen Tuesday.