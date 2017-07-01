Ninety five per cent of traders migrated to GST regime: CM

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said 95 per cent of traders and businessmen in Puducherry have shifted to the Goods and Services Tax and the government would address their difficulties arising out of the implementation of the new tax regime.

Addressing a meeting of traders, industrialists and businessmen after releasing a handbook on GST marking the launch of the new taxation here today the Chief Minister said that Puducherry had the privilege of being included as one of the members of the GST Council.

The remaining five percent of the businessmen would soon switch over to the GST shortly.

A helpdesk was in place in the Commercial taxes department to respond to queries of the businessmen.

Narayanasamy called upon the business community to continue their cooperation to strengthen the revenue kitty of Puducherry.

He said that the government was initiating steps to implement on fast track the Rs 1850 crore smart city project sanctioned for Puducherry.

He said that in association with the French government a Rs 1400 crore underground drainage scheme and also assured drinking supply project would also be implemented here.

He said that there would be some teething troubles for the business community for some time while adhering to the GST.

