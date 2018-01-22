NIIF makes first investment, partners with DP World

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) makes its first investment; NIIF has partnered with DP World to create an investment platform for ports, terminals, transportation and logistics businesses in India.

“The Government of India is pleased to take note that the NIIF has made its first investment today. The platform will invest in opportunities in the ports sector, and beyond sea ports into areas such as river ports and transportation, freight corridors, port-led special economic zones, inland container terminals and logistics infrastructure including cold storage,” read Ministry of Finance’s announcement.

The first close of the NIIF Master Fund took place on October, 16, 2017 with contributions from a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and four Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), viz., HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life and Axis Bank.

An India-UK Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) is also being set-up under the fund of funds vertical of NIIF, and shall have anchor commitments of GBP 120 million each from Government of India (through NIIF) and Government of UK.

Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance said, “NIIF, set-up to function as a major platform in India for attracting foreign investments, has made good progress. We are pleased to learn of NIIF’s first investment to create an investment platform in the ports and logistics sector. Following its First Close in October 2017 on the fund-raising side, and now with its first investment, NIIF is making visible progress.’’

The NIIF is being operationalised by establishing three Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) under the SEBI Regulations. The proposed corpus of NIIF is Rs 40,000 crores (around USD 6 Billion). Indian government’s contribution to the AIFs under the NIIF scheme shall be 49% of the total commitment. NIIF has mandate to solicit equity participation from strategic anchor partners, like overseas sovereign or quasi-sovereign or multilateral or bilateral investors.