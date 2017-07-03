NHB to come out with notification on LTV ratio shortly

The housing finance regulator NHB is examining various issues and will soon come out with notification on Loan to Value (LTV) on advances, in line with the RBI announcement last month, said a top official.

The reduction in LTV ratio will help make home loan cheaper as housing finance companies (HFCs) would have more fund for lending.

"We are discussing it. As of now we are evaluating it. It (notification) will (happen) very shortly. We are looking at some other angles also to see if we could do things together," NHB Managing Director S Kalyanaraman told

