New rail line between Bolagarh and Nayagarh town inaugurated

The railways today made operational a new 12 km line between Bolagarh Road and Nayagarh town in Odisha, fulfilling a long-pending demand of locals for rail connectivity.

The commissioning of the new line would facilitate the Khurda Road-Bolagarh passenger train being extended upto Nayagarh town.

The daily passenger train comprising 12 coaches would be great help for a large number of pilgrims visiting Puri during the Rath Yatra festival. It will facilitate the movement of pilgrims between Nayagarh town and Puri.

Inaugurating the new line through video conferencing from here, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said the allotment of funds for executing rail projects in Odisha has increased manifold in the last three years.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP P K Patsani were also present on the occasion.

Prabhu said Odisha has rich mineral resources and a great potential for tourism and expansion of port connectivity.

"The potential cannot be exploited unless the state is equipped with good connectivity," he added.

Passenger amenities like booking windows, public address system, waiting hall, platform, toilets, drinking water have been provided at the Nayagarh Town Station.

Besides, a passenger halt has also been provided at Bolagarh town.

Prabhu also inaugurated a passenger reservation system at Kamakhya Temple premises to cater to about 5,500 passengers.

