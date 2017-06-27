New malware hits JNPT ops as APM Terminals hacked globally

Operations at one of the three terminals of the nation's largest container port JNPT were impacted tonight as a fallout of the global ransomware attack, which crippled some central banks and many large corporations in Europe.

AP Moller-Maersk, one of the affected entities globally, operates the Gateway Terminals India (GTI) at JNPT, which has a capacity to handle 1.8 million standard container units.

"We have been informed that the operations at GTI have come to a standstill because their systems are down (due to the malware attack). They are trying to work manually," a senior JNPT official told

