Mumbai, JUN 27 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on

JUN 23, 2017 (Amount in Rupees billion, Rate in per cent).

MONEY MARKETS @ Volume Wtd.Avg.Rate Range (One Leg) A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

1,816.87 6.05 5.00-8.25 I. Call Money 234.58 6.08 5.00-6.25 II. CBLO 642.36 5.87 5.30-6.50 III. Market Repo 939.50 6.17 5.00-6.30 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 ---- ----- B. Term Segment

I. Notice Money** 1.76 5.94 5.30-6.10 II. Term Money@@ 1.47 - 6.25-6.45 III. CBLO 0.00 - -

IV. Market Repo 8.00 6.22 6.22-6.22 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.75 8.00 8.00-8.0 RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Outstanding Current Rate /Cut off Rate

C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility

(i) Repo (Fixed Rate)

23/06/2017 4 27/06/2017 22.60 6.2

(ii) Repo (Variable rate)

13/06/2017 14 27/06/2017 2.25 6.26

16/06/2017 14 30/06/2017 3.50 6.26

20/06/2017 14 04/07/2017 0.00 -

23/06/2017 14 07/07/2017 4.00 6.26

(iii) Reverse Repo (Fixed rate)

23/06/2017 4 27/06/2017 392.23 6.00 (iv) Reverse Repo (Variable rate)

30/05/2017 28 27/06/2017 13.00 6.24

31/05/2017 28 28/06/2017 100.05 6.24

01/06/2017 28 29/06/2017 127.00 6.24

02/06/2017 28 30/06/2017 195.00 6.24

05/06/2017 28 03/07/2017 18.00 6.24

06/06/2017 28 04/07/2017 0.00 -

08/06/2017 28 06/07/2017 58.00 6.24

09/06/2017 28 07/07/2017 10.00 6.24

12/06/2017 28 10/07/2017 10.50 6.24

13/06/2017 28 11/07/2017 5.00 6.24

13/06/2017 14 27/06/2017 150.06 6.24

14/06/2017 28 12/07/2017 5.00 6.24

14/06/2017 14 28/06/2017 100.03 6.24

15/06/2017 28 13/07/2017 90.75 6.24

15/06/2017 14 29/06/2017 197.00 6.24

16/06/2017 28 14/07/2017 40.25 6.24

16/06/2017 14 30/06/2017 204.20 6.24

19/06/2017 28 17/07/2017 7.75 6.24

19/06/2017 14 03/07/2017 118.35 6.24

20/06/2017 28 18/07/2017 0.00 -

20/06/2017 14 04/07/2017 50.00 6.24

20/06/2017 7 27/06/2017 103.35 6.24

21/06/2017 28 19/07/2017 0.00 -

21/06/2017 14 05/07/2017 64.35 6.24

21/06/2017 7 28/06/2017 28.74 6.24

22/06/2017 28 20/07/2017 1.00 6.24

22/06/2017 14 06/07/2017 69.75 6.24

22/06/2017 7 29/06/2017 130.50 6.24

23/06/2017 28 21/07/2017 10.00 6.24

23/06/2017 14 07/07/2017 400.06 6.24

23/06/2017 7 30/06/2017 326.62 6.24

D. Marginal Standing Facility

23/06/2017 4 27/06/2017 2.50 6.50

E. Standing Liquidity Facility Availed from RBI $16.72 RESERVE POSITION @

F. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on #

20/06/2017 4,476.00

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 23/06/2017 4,345.50

G. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on 23/06/2017 0.00

@ Based on RBI / CCIL/ FIMMDA Data

- Not Applicable / No Transaction

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor

# The figure for the cash balances with RBI on Sunday is same as that of the previous day (Saturday).

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

------------

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)