MSF2018: Mumbai set to host its 1st 20-day long shopping festival, here's what shopoholics can expect

Mumbai city is bracing itself to host the first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival from 12 January to 31 January 2018. The 20-day long festival has been organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Department Corporation.

The authorities expect the festival to present India's financial capital as one of the world’s best shopping destinations.

The festival will offer lucrative discounts at The Taj Mahal Hotels across Mumbai and will offer huge discounts at street-shopping hubs like Colaba and other famous markets.

Some of the famous malls that will be participating in MSF2018 include Infiniti Mall at Malad, High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel, Phoenix Market City at Kurla, Oberoi Mall at Goregaon, Grand Central at Seawood Navi Mumbai and Viviana Mall at Thane.

Not just the mouth-watering deals for the shopoholics, the festival has also lined up 500 performances across 13 locations including Girgaon Chowpatty, Crawford Market, Worli Sea Face, Shivaji Park, Carter Road and Juhu Beach.

Besides, various food trucks will also be installed across the city to take care of your taste buds. Shoppers will also be able to shop till 4 in the morning at special flea-markets at Jio Gardens, BKC; Mindspace, Malad and Hiranandani, Powai.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), which is organising the event, has tied up with airlines, online portals, transport planners, departmental stores and theatres for this event.

The Worli flea market will have 35 participants of the Kala Ghoda Open Art gallery, which is a joint initiative by BMC and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The participants will exhibit caricature, sculptures, pottery, warli painting, jewellery, puppet making, magic shows and Bollywood auditions. The market will be organised over the weekend.

A flea market is a bazaar held outdoor/in open air to sell articles and antiques at low rates. The bazaar will also have food trucks exhibiting global and native flavors for enthusiasts.

MTDC, in its Mumbai Shopping festival 2018, for the first time is creating the flea market which will be in Worli, Powai and Malad. In Worli, the bazaar is being organised on January 13 and 14 from 4 pm to 10 pm on the Worli sea face promenade.

MTDC expects around 5000 visitors to the flea market. Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism, said, “The participants from the Kala Ghoda open art gallery and Mumbai Shopping festival 2018 is a new podium for budding artists to exibit their talents and the visitors will definitely get discover the hidden talent in form of art. There shopping and entertainment programmes for visitors and buyers”.