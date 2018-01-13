MSF2018: Here's full itinerary, deal details of ongoing Mumbai shopping festival

If you are a shopoholic then you just cannot miss the ongoing shopping festival in Mumbai. The 20-day long festival is every shopping lover's dream.

So, if you are still confused about your plans this weekend, this is something you should consider.

The shopping festival started from 12 January and will continue till 31 January, 2018. The shopping festival has been organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Department Corporation.

The authorities expect the festival to present India's financial capital as one of the world’s best shopping destinations.

The festival is offering lucrative discounts at The Taj Mahal Hotels across Mumbai and will offer huge discounts at street-shopping hubs like Colaba and other famous markets.

Some of the famous malls that are participating in MSF2018 include Infiniti Mall at Malad, High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel, Phoenix Market City at Kurla, Oberoi Mall at Goregaon, Grand Central at Seawood Navi Mumbai and Viviana Mall at Thane.

Not just the mouth-watering deals for the shopaholics, the festival has also lined up 500 performances across 13 locations including Girgaon Chowpatty, Crawford Market, Worli Sea Face, Shivaji Park, Carter Road and Juhu Beach.

Besides, various food trucks have also been installed across the city to take care of your taste buds. Shoppers will also be able to shop till 4 in the morning at special flea-markets at Jio Gardens, BKC; Mindspace, Malad and Hiranandani, Powai.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), which is organising the event, has tied up with airlines, online portals, transport planners, departmental stores and theatres for this event.

The Worli flea market has 35 participants of the Kala Ghoda Open Art gallery, which is a joint initiative by BMC and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The participants will exhibit caricature, sculptures, pottery, warli painting, jewellery, puppet making, magic shows and Bollywood auditions. The market will be organised over the weekend.

MTDC, in its Mumbai Shopping festival 2018, for the first time is creating the flea market which will be in Worli, Powai and Malad. In Worli, the bazaar is being organised on January 13 and 14 from 4 pm to 10 pm on the Worli sea face promenade.

Following are the date details :

January 13-14: Worli Sea FaceJanuary 19-20: Mindspace MaladJanuary 26-27: Powa