Wholesale markets across Madhya Pradesh saw a thin footfalls today following confusion over the duty structure under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

"The wholesales traders and customers in Madhya Pradesh are confused over GST as they don't have any knowledge on GST levies on different goods," Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ramesh Khandelwal told

