More automakers pass on GST benefits, cut prices

With GST regime well in place, automakers have passed on the price benefits to the customers. The benefits start from a few hundred rupees in case of certain low-end bikes to a few lakh on certain luxury cars.

Passengers car companies like Honda Cars India and Ford and two wheeler companies including TVS Motor Company, Suzuki Motorcycle, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have also revised the prices. Some of the other automakers including market leader Maruti Suzuki, Yamaha Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, and Audi had already decreased the price of their products.

Many of these players had already been selling the products at discounted rates in order to dispose of their pre-GST stock. The reason for the disposal rush was because, under the new tax regime, there is a provision for refunding excise duty on unsold stocks, but not for refunding central sales tax, infrastructure cess and national calamity contingent duty, which has made the dealers edgy.

As per the reports, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) cut prices by up to Rs 1.31 lakh.The company reduced price of its hatchback Brio by up to Rs 12,279 and that of compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 14,825. Besides, it has slashed the price of premium hatchback Jazz by up to Rs 10,031 and that of its recently launched model WR-V by up to Rs 10,064. Likewise, the price of mid-sized sedan City has been reduced in the range of Rs 16,510 and Rs 28,005. The company's SUV BR-V prices will come down by up to Rs 30,387. Its premium SUV CR-V has also seen a price drop of up to Rs 1,31,663. The revised prices are for ex-showroom Delhi and will vary from state to state. HCIL, however, is yet to decide on the revised pricing of Accord Hybrid, which is set to become costlier with GST rates on hybrid vehicles going up.

Similarly, Ford India has also reduced vehicle prices by up to 4.5%. While the reduction in prices will vary from state to state, the highest cut will be in Mumbai with the company's flagship SUV Endeavour becoming cheaper by up to Rs 3 lakh. In Mumbai, the prices will go down in the range of Rs 28,000 on Figo to Rs 3 lakh on Endeavour. In Delhi, the price of hatchback Figo has been cut by Rs 2,000 and that of compact SUV Ecosport by up to Rs 8,000.

The price of premium SUV Endeavour has been reduced by up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the company has so far not shared details about the revised pricing of its sports car Mustang, which is expected to go up.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited had on Saturday announced that the Company has passed on the entire benefit of GST rates on vehicles to its customers. The ex-showroom prices of Maruti Suzuki models have come down by upto 3%. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the VAT rates applicable prior to GST. Owing to the withdrawal of tax concessions on mild hybrid vehicles, the price of Smart Hybrid Ciaz Diesel and Smart Hybrid Ertiga Diesel has increased.

In the two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company has reduced prices of its models by up to Rs 4,150.

"The price reduction is in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 1,500 in the commuter segment. In the premium segment products, the prices are reduced up to Rs 4,150 depending on each state," TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Another two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said it has slashed prices of its products by up to Rs 5,500 depending on model and state. Suzuki Motorcycle India and Yamaha have also reduced prices passing on GST benefit to customers. Market leader Hero MotoCorp has also cut prices by up to Rs 1,800 banking on the GST launch.

(with PTI inputs)