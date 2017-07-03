Microland appoints Sandeep Hardikar as Senior Vice President, Europe @ 7/3/2017 4:23:31 PM

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI-BusinessWire India): Microland, India?s leading hybrid IT infrastructure service provider on Monday announced the appointment of Sandeep Hardikar as Senior Vice President, Europe. Based out of London, Sandeep will be responsible for Microland?s business in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.

?We are very pleased to welcome Sandeep to the Microland team. Sandeep brings in extraordinary business expertise and sales leadership to Microland. He is well recognised for developing strategies that have accelerated growth and created stellar relationships with leading global executives. Sandeep?s vast experience in International sales will help enhance the Microland brand in the region, as well as build a solid foundation for our growth in the geography,? said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited.

?I am delighted to re-join the Microland team and look forward to working closely with the senior management, sales and technology teams to build a strong foundation for Microland in Europe. The opportunities for business expansion in the areas of next?gen technologies are immense and I believe Microland is poised for exciting growth in the region. My sales experience across geos will help me build upon Microland?s existing business and leverage industry trends to further develop revenue growth across the Europe region,? added Hardikar.

Sandeep joins Microland with over 18 years of experience across a spectrum of management and leadership roles in the IT Services and strategic outsourcing industry. (ANI-BusinessWire India)

