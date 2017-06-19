Meghalaya Govt signs two MoUs with SBI for digital transaction

Meghalaya government today signed two MoUs with the State Bank of India as a part of an initiative towards migrating government transactions to digital mode.

"The Finance department signed two MoUs with the State Bank of India for their SBIePay and SBI CMP facilities," finance secretary Sanjay Goyal said.

With implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), these MoUs are expected to give dealers and other citizens the desired platform for conducting financial transactions with the state government on a digital platform, Goyal said.

The state government has already established a new treasury called as Cyber Treasury, which dedicatedly handles all online transactions of government receipts across the state centrally for a few selected departments, he said.

The state government will now escalate its transactions for collection of tax and non-tax revenue through the online system - Government Receipt Accounting System (GRAS) covering all departments in a phased manner, Goyal said.

GRAS is being implemented in coordination with NIC, Shillong. This facility will be available through the gateway provided by SBIePay under the MoU, he said.

SBI CMP will help the state government to make its payments online and will reduce paper work and manual reconciliation of government transactions, he said.

The MoU was signed by Goyal on behalf of the state government and SBI DGM Rajeev Arora.

