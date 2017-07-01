Maruti, Toyota, JLR, BMW cut car prices to pass on GST benefit

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar JLR and BMW today reduced the prices in the range of Rs 2,300 to over Rs 2 lakh of different models to pass on to consumers the benefit of lower tax incidence under the GST regime.

Country's top automaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has slashed prices of most of its models by up to 3 per cent with immediate effect except for diesel versions of sedan Ciaz and MPV Ertiga with mild hybrid technology, which saw increase in prices by over Rs 1 lakh.

The company sells a range of vehicles from Alto 800 to S-Cross that were priced between Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 12.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It has cut the price of Alto in the range of Rs 2,300 to Rs 5,400, WagonR Rs 5,300-Rs 8,300 and that of Swift between Rs 6,700 and Rs 10,700.

It has also reduced the price of Baleno in the range of Rs 6,600 and Rs 13,100. The company has also reduced the price of Dzire, ranging between Rs 8,100 and Rs 15,100.

Price of Ertiga petrol has been cut by up to Rs 21,800 while that of petrol powered Ciaz by up to Rs 23,400.

The company has reduced price of compact SUV Vitara Brezza ranging between Rs 10,400 and Rs 14,700, while that of S-cross has been cut in the range of Rs 17,700 and Rs 21,300.

"The ex-showroom prices of Maruti Suzuki models have come down by up to 3 per cent. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on VAT rates applicable prior to GST," MSI said in a statement.

It, however, said Ciaz and Ertiga models with smart hybrid technology have become costlier due to withdrawal of tax concessions on mild hybrid vehicles under the GST.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also announced slashing prices ranging between Rs 10,500 and Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru).

The company said it has reduced prices of all new Fortuner by up to Rs 2.17 lakh, Innova Crysta by up to Rs 98,500 and Corolla Altis by up to Rs 92,500.

It has also lowered the prices of Platinum Etios by Rs 24,500 and that of Etios Liva by up to Rs 10,500.

The company, however, has hiked the prices of hybrid variants Toyota Camry and Toyota Prius by over Rs 3.5 lakh in Bengaluru and up to Rs 5.24 lakhs in Delhi as per applicable tax under GST.

German luxury car maker BMW has also cut prices of its models, ranging from Rs 70,000 on base end version of X1 to Rs 1.8 lakh on the top end of its sedan 7 series.

However, the company's hybrid model i8 will witness a hike of Rs 4.8 lakh to Rs 2.28 crore.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has reduced prices of its entire vehicle range in India on an average by 7 per cent to pass on the benefit of reduced tax under GST.

"On an average, on the basis of ex-showroom Delhi prices, the reduction in the prices of our vehicles across the range will be around 7 per cent," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri told

