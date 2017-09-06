Maruti Suzuki to sell electric cars models soon in India

The Indian roads could soon witness the electric cars under the Maruti Suzuki brand. The company is mulling over an option of launching electric car models based on customer preferences, informed R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India.

The move comes after the government' s push to encourage electric vehicles in country. “The government has announced a programme to rapidly promote the use of electric vehicles in India. It is a very laudable policy as it will greatly enhance the usage and overtime lead to cleaner environment,” Bhargava told shareholders in the company’s 36th annual general meeting.

“Your company will not hold back in the segment. As soon as we can determine the customer preference we will come up with such models. In the meantime, focus will be to increase fuel efficiency (in current models) and bring in new technologies,” Bhargava futher added.

Owning almost a 50% market share in India, Maruti Suzuki India is targeting to sell 2 million units by 2020 and a further 2.5-3 million cars in the future.

He also ensured investors that introduction to new technology would boost the company's growth. The company sold 1.44 million units in the domestic market during 2016-17.