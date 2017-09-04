Markets open flat over global concerns

Indian equity benchmark indices edged lower in opening deals led by losses in pharma heavyweights Lupin, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Key indices on Monday opened flat over escalating global tensions after a fresh nuclear test by North Korea on Sunday.

Asian markets were under pressure as North Korea’s latest nuclear disrupted markets and forced investors to run towards safe haven assets.

On September 3, the US Geological Survey suggested that a 6.3-magnitude earthquake registered at North Korea’s Punggye-ri testing site. Experts believe that the earthquake indicated that Pyongyang detonated a hydrogen bomb with a 100-kiloton yield.

At home, Markets could see an impact over Cabinet reshuffle. POsitive sentiment is expected as Nirmala Sitharaman became India’s first full-time woman Defence Minister. Piyush Goyal, who took charge as India’s new Railway Minister, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, have been also elevated to Cabinet rank.

The former Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu has been now given charge of Commerce and Industry ministry.

However, in early trade, most sectoral indices were trading in red dragged by banking and financial indices except the auto and metal indices, that were trading in green on NSE.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,839, down 53 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,968 down 6 points.