Markets cheer GST rollout; Sensex vaults 300 points

Indian markets rejoiced at the far- reaching tax reform GST, sending the benchmark Sensex higher by over 300 points -- its biggest single-day surge in a month -- on emergence of a big rally in FMCG and auto counters.

The across-the-board buying helped the BSE flagship index

close at a fresh one-week high of 31,221.62 and took the

broader Nifty to finish 94 points higher at 9,615.

Overall business sentiment was buoyed by expectations

that the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST)

will provide the much needed stimulant to the country's

economic growth by transforming the earlier multi-pronged

indirect taxation into a 'one nation one tax' system.

"Market welcomed the new tax regime with a positive note

while shrugging off the initial hiccups of investors during

the last couple of weeks where market witnessed consolidation.

Spending is likely to increase due to the impact of lower tax

and increased sales volume will continue to benefit the

earnings potential in the future," Vinod Nair, Head of

Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.

The biggest tax reform since independence, the GST, was

launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and catapults India

into a select league of nations that have a single national

sales tax.

Instilling optimism among investors, Moody's said the

GST implementation will be positive for India's rating as it

will lead to higher GDP growth and increased tax revenue.

Robust capital inflows from foreign institutional

investors (FIIs) and positive global cues further supported

the momentum.

Shares of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms

led the rally, followed by telecom, metal, realty and auto

counters.

Cigarette maker ITC was the top gainer in Sensex, rising

5.70 per cent to end at a 52-week high. This is mostly because

taxation for cigarettes under the GST is around 5-6 per cent

lower than the previous tax structure.

The 30-share Sensex resumed with a gap-up at 31,156.04

and touched a high of 31,258.33 and a low of 31,017.11 before

concluding at 31,221.62, showing a smart rise of 300.01 points

or 0.97 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE 50-share Nifty also finished with a

solid gain of 94.10 points at 9,615 after briefly reclaiming a

high of 9,624.00.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a

net Rs 160.48 crore last Friday, as per provisional data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a

net Rs 1,195.71 crore last Friday.

In the Asian region, financial markets in Japan, Hong

Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore rose in the range of

0.02 per cent to 0.17 per cent.

European indices were also trading higher in their

opening trade.

Among the other gainers at BSE, besides cigarette maker

ITC, were Hero Motoco 2.17 per cent, Maruti 1.96 per cent,

Coal India 1.95 per cent, Infy 1.68 per cent, Adani Ports 1.55

per cent, HUL 1.29 per cent, Asian Paints 1.27 per cent, M&M

1.21 per cent, ONGC 1.11 per cent, Tata Motor DVR 1.01 per

cent and Tata Steel 0.93 per cent.

Among the laggards, NTPC fell by 1.17 per cent, Kotak

Bank 0.72 per cent, Cipla 0.60 per cent, Sun Pharma 0.54 per

cent and Lupin 0.50 per cent.

Sector-wise, MCG jumped 3.40 per cent, followed by

telecom 1.86 per cent, metal 1.85 per cent, realty 1.48 per

cent, auto 1.33 per cent, industrials 0.87 per cent and teck

0.86 per cent.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.13 per cent and Small-

Cap index gained 1.05 per cent. Both these indices

outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth remained positive as 1,788 stocks

ended higher, 871 closed lower while 175 ruled steady.

The total turnover on BSE amounted to Rs 3,189.86 crore,

higher than turnover of Rs 3,079.94 crore registered during

the previous trading session.

