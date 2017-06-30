Market in wait and watch, Sensex slips 154 pts ahead of GST

The Sensex fell over 154 points and the Nifty went below 9,500 in the beginning today as the July derivative series took off on a negative note amid anxiety ahead of GST rollout.

