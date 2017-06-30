Market in wait and watch, Sensex slips 154 pts ahead of GST

The Sensex fell over 154 points and the Nifty went below 9,500 in the beginning today as the July derivative series took off on a negative note amid anxiety ahead of GST rollout.
The Sensex fell over 154 points and
the Nifty went below 9,500 in the beginning today as the July
derivative series took off on a negative note amid anxiety
ahead of GST rollout.
Capital outflow by foreign funds and weak global shares
only added to concerns.
Investors kept their fingers crossed ahead of the
landmark tax reform Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set
for a mid-night launch today.
The 30-share Sensex tumbled 154.23 points, or 0.50 per
cent, to 30,703.29. It had gained 23.20 points in the previous
session though.
Realty, capital goods, auto, banking, metal and consumer
durable stocks dealt a blow, falling by up to 1.55 per cent.
The 50-share Nifty hit 9,460.20, down 43.20 points, or
0.45 per cent.
The July futures and options (F&O) series saw a bumpy
start amid a weak equity trend in Asia, tracking losses in the
US.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.90 per cent, Shanghai
Composite 0.26 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 1.09 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.78 per cent
lower yesterday.
(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)