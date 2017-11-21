Mahindra set to rule American e-vehicle market, sets up $230 million plant in Detroit

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, has been planning to rule US electronic vehicle market as India’s one of the oldest vehicle manufacturers had set up a $230 million plant in Detroit.

"The company is testing autonomous tractors, trucks and cars, while moving closer to bringing electric vehicles to the United States", Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Monday.

The Chairman also informed that his firm is considering the right time to begin US sales of the vehicles.

It is also weighing whether the vehicles should carry the Mahindra brand or those of its affiliates Pininfarina, the famed Italian design house; and Ssangyong Motor Co, a Korean manufacturer of utility and crossover vehicles, he added.

Earlier this year, Autocar India reported that Pininfarina was developing a family of electric vehicles for China’s Hybrid Kinetic Group, as well as its own electric supercar. The magazine also reported that Ssangyong planned to launch an all-electric crossover vehicle in Korea in 2019.

In early November, Ssangyong said it had received approval to begin testing of autonomous vehicles in Korea, but did not say when it planned to produce them.

Meanwhile, expanding its horizons, Mahindra Lifespaces, the real estate arm of Mahindra & Mahindra, will start developing industrial clusters under a new brand name – Origins by Mahindra World City.

The first two industrial clusters will come up at Ahmedabad and Chennai; later, the brand will have a pan-India presence. The initial two industrial clusters will see an investment of around Rs 600 crore.

The companies in the cluster will be from various sectors including engineering, medical equipment, food processing and logistics sectors.

Sangeeta Prasad, CEO (integrated cities and industrial clusters), Mahindra Lifespaces, said, "We are expecting around Rs 3,000-4,000 crore worth of investment from domestic as well as international companies who will be setting up their facilities at these clusters."

Mahindra Lifespaces chairman Arun Nanda said, "India is expected to emerge as the top-five manufacturing countries in the world. This development will address the growing need for sustainable industrial infrastructure to provide impetus to India's rising prowess as a global manufacturing and investment destination."

Planned to be of 'international standards', the industrial clusters would be spread in the range of anywhere between 250 and 600 acre along or next to the high-growth corridors.