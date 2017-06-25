Mahindra pulls the plug on automatic variant of Scorpio

Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra has discontinued sales of automatic variant of its popular sports utility vehicle Scorpio.

The Mumbai-based company has already removed the Mahindra Scorpio AT variant from its official website.

When contacted, a Mahindra & Mahindra spokesperson confirmed the development.

"The automatic transmission that served the Scorpio well for all this time has come to the end of its cycle," a company spokesperson told

