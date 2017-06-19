Mahindra Aerospace's Airvan 10 gets Australian certification

Mahindra Aerospace today said its 10-seater turboprop plane Airvan 10 has received certification from the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

The company, part of diversified Mahindra group, also said the certification would help expand its existing markets.

"The Airvan 10, has been awarded its FAR 23 type certificate from the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority, which was followed by the US Type Certificate being issued by the Federal Aviation Administration," the company said in a release.

FAR 23 type certification is for small aircraft.

Mahindra Aerospace Chairman S P Shukla said the certification under stringent safety standards aligns with the group's focus on introducing world class products in fast changing general aviation world which would be dominated significantly by turboprops in this class of aircraft.

"It enhances our global reach further with specific focus on large markets for regional connectivity such as India, USA and Africa," he noted.

The first aircraft is expected to be delivered by early 2018.

In 2008, Mahindra group acquired Australia's GippsAero -- which makes the Airvan family of aircraft.

GippsAero CEO Keith Douglas said there has been a significant demand for such aircraft in expanding general aviation turboprop market.

The Rolls-Royce M250-powered Airvan 10 follows Airvan 8 plane.

