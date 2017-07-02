Maha to form committee to study impact of GST on industries

Maharashtra Industries department has decided to form a committee to study the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on industries in the state.

GST was rolled out across the country from July 1.

Maharashtra Industries minister Subhash Desai said the department has decided to form a committee under the Industries secretary to study the GST impact on industries.

"When the value added tax (VAT) was in place, we used to give incentives to industries in the form of refunds.

However, GST has changed the scenario. We have no clue about its impact. So the department secretary will study the entire issue and submit report over the changes that should be made to make investments in the state easy," said Desai, who is from the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, an official from the Industries department said, the present industrial policy was aimed at generating more revenue through various taxes in place.

"However as far as GST is concerned, the tax slabs are same across the country which may not benefit a particular state to gain tax benefits from manufacturing," he said.

"Now it is time that we make necessary changes in the policy as we need industries, which are consumer products based," he added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)