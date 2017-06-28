Essel Group 90 years
Maersk says booking system back in action after cyber attack

Wed, 28 Jun 2017-11:31pm , Reuters

Maersk Line, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, said on Wednesday its cargo booking system was back up and running after a global cyber attack crippled its IT networks a day earlier.

"Further to earlier communications, we are now able to accept bookings via INTTRA," the company said on Twitter. "Booking confirmation will take a little longer than usual but we are delighted to carry your cargo."

Earlier, Maersk said it was using alternative channels to take orders manually and to communicate with customers until it could resolve its IT problems.

