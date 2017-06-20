Logistics stocks soar up to 10% as govt all set to ring in GST

Logistics stocks today surged up to 10.2 per cent as the much awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) is set to roll out from mid-night of June 30-July 1.

to 10.2 per cent as the much awaited Goods and Services Tax

(GST) is set to roll out from mid-night of June 30-July 1.

Shares of Snowman Logistics soared 10.18 per cent, Gati

jumped 5.52 per cent, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure (2.45

per cent), Allcargo Logistics (1.81 per cent), VRL Logistics

(1.69 per cent) and Tiger Logistics (1.21 per cent) on BSE.

"Uncertainty regarding GST transition hurdles capped the

gains in the domestic indices, but logistic and transport

sectors exhibited a sharp surge eyeing the GST roll out

approaching fast," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist,

Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Reminiscent of India's tryst with destiny at the mid-

night of August 15, 1947, Parliament's historic Central Hall

will host a function on the intervening night of June 30-July

1 to ring in the nation's biggest tax reform -- GST.

Announcing that the switchover to the Goods and Services

Tax (GST) will kick in at the stroke of mid-night, Finance

Minister Arun Jaitley said the hour-long function will mirror

the contribution made by different political parties and

states to the revolutionary new tax regime.

