LIC goofs up on RTI rules, seeks additional fee from RTI applicant

Eleven years after the RTI Act came into affect, there still seems to trouble RTI applicants face when getting information. The Life Insurance Corporation of India, western zonal office in Mumbai goofed up on RTI rules when it comes to replying information to an RTI applicant.

Sanjay Shirodkar, an applicant from Pune had sought information from state government on "Aam Aadmi Bima Yojna". The application was filed on October 7, 2017. Shirodkar in his RTI application had sought details of true copies of the RTI for the list of insurance companies working under this scheme in the state of Maharashtra. Another copy for total number of farmers registered under this scheme, total amount collected towards insurance premium from farmers, total claims settles and internal audit report.

The application was filed with the social justice and special assistance department of the state government. Responding to the RTI application, the state government said that the Life Insurance Corporation was in charge of the scheme and transferred the

application to them stating that all information will be provided by LIC.

In its response, the LIC asked the applicant to pay Rs10 for giving information. The RTI Act mandates that the applicant pay Rs10 only once. In case of Shirodkar, he had paid the application fee when he had filed the application with the state government. When an application is transferred by one public authority to another, it is not to be paid.

"LIC of India has made a great invention by asking fresh fee of Rs.10/- for an application which was forwarded from social justice and special assistant department.

These are nothing but delaying tactics, dilution of RTI, whims and fancies and new discoveries and inventions by public information officers of both the state and central government.

This when the Act is in its twelth year. This ridiculous and sad at the same time," said Shirodkar.

DNA tried reaching the public information officer, but there was no response.