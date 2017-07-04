Lead futures shed 0.79%, hurt by muted spot demand

Lead prices were down 0.79 per cent to Rs 150.20 per kg in futures trading today as participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in July declined by Rs 1.20, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 150.20 per kg, in a business turnover of 889 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in August shed Rs 1.10, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 151 per kg in two lots.

Marketmen said the weakness in lead futures was due to a sluggish demand from battery-makers at the domestic markets.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)