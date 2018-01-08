Larsen & Toubro bags 3 construction contracts for Amravati

Larsen & Toubro Construction has won three Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) worth Rs 2,265 crore.

The package is part of the master plan to develop Amaravati into a smart city.

“The scope of work includes investigation, design and construction of roads, drains, culverts, water supply, sewerage, sewerage treatment plants, utility ducts for power as well as for information and communication technology, reuse waterline and avenue plantation for land pooling schemes in Zones – 6, 7 and 10 areas of Amaravati Capital City. The order has been bagged by L&T against stiff competition. This order strengthens L&T’s presence in the Amaravati Capital region of Andhra Pradesh,” read the company’s announcement.

The project will provide wide trunk roads with flexible and rigid pavements, along with multiple facilities like cycle track, sidewalks and smart street lighting, etc.

“Amaravati is fast developing into a world-class city and we are proud to be part of its growth story. We are grateful to APCRDA for giving us this opportunity to execute an infrastructure project of this magnitude, which will immensely benefit the residents of Amaravati,” said S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro.