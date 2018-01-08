Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. Business
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Larsen & Toubro bags 3 construction contracts for Amravati

Larsen & Toubro bags 3 construction contracts for Amravati


 , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 8 January 2018 15:59 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Larsen & Toubro Construction has won three Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) worth Rs 2,265 crore.

 
The package is part of the master plan to develop Amaravati into a smart city.

 
“The scope of work includes investigation, design and construction of roads, drains, culverts, water supply, sewerage, sewerage treatment plants, utility ducts for power as well as for information and communication technology, reuse waterline and avenue plantation for land pooling schemes in Zones – 6, 7 and 10 areas of Amaravati Capital City. The order has been bagged by L&T against stiff competition. This order strengthens L&T’s presence in the Amaravati Capital region of Andhra Pradesh,” read the company’s announcement.

 
The project will provide wide trunk roads with flexible and rigid pavements, along with multiple facilities like cycle track, sidewalks and smart street lighting, etc.

 
“Amaravati is fast developing into a world-class city and we are proud to be part of its growth story. We are grateful to APCRDA for giving us this opportunity to execute an infrastructure project of this magnitude, which will immensely benefit the residents of Amaravati,” said S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story