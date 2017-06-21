Krishnapatnam port to go paperless with cloud-based platform

Krishnapatnam Port today said it is ready to go paperless by implementing "e-Xpressway" for container operations.

"A first-of-its-kind cloud based electronic platform, e- Xpressway has been developed by Gateway Media, a knowledge management company... to speed up container terminal operations by digitising the end-to-end documentation processes related to containers," Krishnapatnam Port said in a statement.

The platform helps in digitising the end-to-end documentation processes involving all the stakeholders of the maritime trade, including vessel and container operators.

At present, several man-hours are spent in physically transmitting an estimated 200 documents for shipment of a single container from source to destination.

The company said e-Xpressway provides a cloud-based online access to stakeholders for generating and processing forms and for getting the container in and out of terminal.

Besides, it also offers online approval of containers for customs and online form generation for export and import by road and rail containers.

Jithendra Nimmagadda, COO, Krishnapatnam Port Container Terminal (KPCT) said, "e-Xpressway" is a path breaking digital platform and is capable of changing the face of Indian maritime industry considering the intense complexities, delays and inefficiencies involved in container documentation.

"With a whopping 33 per cent of entire container processing time spent in co-ordination of paperwork, the system can completely eradicate the heavy dependence on traditional methods of transmission of documents. With increasing implementation of this system by the maritime industry, we can jointly transform the industry to make it more competitive, transparent and efficient," he said.

