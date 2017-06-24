Kirana: Select spices depicted a weak trend in the local

wholesale market during the week on stockists' selling against slackened demand at prevailing high levels.

The sentiment turned weak on adequate stock position following increased arrivals from producing belts.

Ajwain and black pepper prices declined by Rs 10 each to conclude the week at Rs 110-160 and Rs 515-700 per kg.

Cardamom brown jhundiwali and kanchicut fell Rs 10 each to finish at Rs 640-660 and Rs 700-1,020 per kg, respectively.

Cardamom small varieties such as chitridar, colour robin, bold and extra bold shed Rs 10 each to Rs 975-1,100, Rs 830- 850, Rs 850-870 and Rs 970-980 per kg, respectively.

Dry ginger slipped to Rs 10,400-15,900 from last week's close of Rs 10,500-16,000 per quintal.

Kalaunji and red chilli prices drifted lower by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 7,400-7,700 and Rs 5,000-11,000 per quintal, respectively.

Jeera common and jeera best quality also fell up to Rs 300 to end at Rs 19,100-19,200 and Rs 21,500-22,000 per quintal, respectively.

On the other hand, coriander and turmeric prices increased up to Rs 500 to close at Rs 6,000-12,000 and Rs 7,000-10,000 per quintal, respectively on strong demand against fall in supplies. (MORE)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)