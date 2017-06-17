Kirana: Black pepper and jeera registered rise in their

prices at wholesale kirana market during the week on increased offtake by retailers and stockists against restricted arrivals from producing regions.

Traders said increased buying by local parties and stockists amid a firm trend in most spices in futures trading buoyed the sentiments.

Pick-up in exports demand also influenced select spice prices, they added.

Prices of black pepper spurted by Rs 10 to close at Rs 525-710 per kg in view of tight supplies amid higher demand.

Cardamom small varieties such as chitridar, colour robin, bold and extra bold surged Rs 10 each to conclude at Rs 985- 1,110, Rs 840-860, Rs 860-880 and Rs 980-990 per kg, respectively.

Coriander prices traded higher at Rs 5,800-11,800 against previous week's close of Rs 5,700-11,700 per quintal.

Dry ginger (superior quality) rose by Rs 300 to finish at Rs 10,500-16,000 per quintal.

Red chilli and turmeric prices increased by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 5,100-11,100 and Rs 6,500-9,700 per quintal, respectively.

Jeera -- common and best quality -- also rose by Rs 300 each to end at Rs 19,300-19,400 and Rs 21,800-22,300 per quintal in view of restricted arrivals from producing belts amid pick-up in domestic and export demand.

On the other hand, chirounji prices fell by Rs 25 each to finish at Rs 575-725 per kg.

Mace-yellow prices drifted lower by Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 930-950 per kg.

Poppyseed (U.P and MP-RAJ) also declined by Rs 10 each to end at Rs 340-360 and Rs 370-400 per kg, respectively.

