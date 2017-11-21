Key indices open higher over positive global cues, Bharti Airtel among top gainers

The spotlight were also be on the shares of Jet Airways

Equity benchmarks on Tuesday opened higher continuing the upsurge trend for fourth consecutive session over the positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 109.13 points at 33,469.03 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 30 points to 10,328.80.

Among the top gainers were Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Cipla, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel while TCS, L&T and NTPC traded in red. L&T Finance Holdings fell 3 per cent after big block deals.

The spotlight were also be on the shares of Jet Airways. In early trade, however, the airline's stocks fell 4 per cent post analysts meet. In its meeting, Jet airways said that it would now focus upon slashing down expenses, particularly maintenance and distribution costs to attain its strategic growth priorities amid stiff competition.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from further evidence of strength in the global economy, while the dollar hovered near a one-week high against its peers thanks to higher U.S. yields and a floundering euro.

Gains on Wall Street overnight also helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tack on 0.15 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.25 per cent, Australian stocks climbed 0.15 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.25 per cent.

Equity markets have enjoyed strong support this year thanks to rising corporate earnings on the back of an improving global economy.

That confidence was again on display overnight, with upbeat data in Germany helping the benchmark DAX brush off worries over the collapse of German coalition government talks.

German data showed strong industrial activity, while the Conference Board's leading economic index for the United States rose 1.2 percent in October, double the rate economists polled by Reuters had expected.