Key indices close on negative note, Airtel among top loser

Benchamark indices were tading in red in the closing session on Wednesday. The Sensex fell 151.95 points to 33,218.81.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 47 points at 10,303.20. About 1,711 shares declined against 1,037 advancing shares on the BSE.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday slumped 6.7%, its biggest fall in nearly eight months, after multiple block deals, according to a Bloomberg report.

Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce fell 6 percent as it has posted a net loss at Rs 1,750 crore for July-September quarter as provisions for bad loans increased more than four-fold.

However, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened in gren as it recovered by almost 53 points in early trade today on buying in pharma, IT, consumer durables and FMCG stocks after recent losses.

The 30-share index rebounded by 52.74 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 33,423.50. The gauge had retreated from record high by losing 360.43 points in the previous session.