JNPT to conduct IT audit, training to boost cyber security

India's largest container port JNPT has initiated steps, including a special IT audit and staff training by a Big 4 consultancy firm, to prevent cyber attacks like the one that crippled the operations of one of its terminals last week.

One of the terminals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) was impacted by a malware attack last month.

"Our IT systems have been found to be very secure but to prevent any such situation in the future, we need to be very careful," a senior port official told

