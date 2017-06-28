Jharkhand assembly monsoon session from July 11 to 17

The monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly has been convened from July 11 to 17.

Governor Droupadi Murmu today summoned the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am on July 11.

The notification, issued from the Raj Bhavan, said that the assembly will meet for six days from July 11 to July 17, wherein, the first supplementary budget will be tabled on July 12.

The first supplementary budget will be debated and discussed on July 13 and it will be put for vote, if required, on the same day.

As per the schedule, on July 17, Chief Minister s question hour would be taken up. The same day President s election is also scheduled.

