Israeli firms eye Gujarat, Maharashtra for biz tie-up

A large number of Israeli companies accompanying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have evinced interest for technical and financial tie-up in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Other states they are eyeing include Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The firms have shortlisted sectors such as agriculture, water conservation and recycling, drip irrigation, food processing. This apart, these companies have indicated that they can partner states and companies in the field of infrastructure, skill development, information technology, research and development and innovation.

Industry sources told DNA, “PM Netanyahu is leading the largest-ever delegation of 130 Israeli companies. Already India-Israel CEOs Forum has been constituted to harness economic complementarities. These companies have capabilities can join states largely from the Western India to transform agriculture and water sector especially in the wake of drought and other natural calamities.’’

Sources said Israel’s technology export to India is less than 5% of the overall exports, while the technology market in India is huge and growing fast — water management sector reached around $1.2 billion; demand for electronic chips is expected to reach $400 billion by 2020; 1.2 billion cellular users and 41% internet penetration expected by 2018.

Maharashtra government officer informed that mango orchard rejuvenation project in Dapoli has led to multi-fold increase in productivity.