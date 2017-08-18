Infosys war: Narayana Murthy was bitter over Vishal Sikka becoming CEO over V Balakrishnan: Sources

The source added that Murthy had promised that he would give independence to the new CEO, but that wasn't to be

Undignified comments, allegations of poor corporate governance, selective media leaks and continued inferences: phases that marked the aftermath of Vishal Sikka’s sudden departure conjures up recent memory of another dark chapter of country’s corporate world, the unceremonious exit of Cyrus Mistry as the head of the Tata group.

Though not fully comparable, there are similarities between the two landmark events and corporate India would do well to learn the lessons from these two unfortunate happenings about how not to manage succession.

“I want the new CEO to chart his own path to create better glory for Infosys without any interference from the founders,” said shareholder, quoting Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s speech in 2014.

“While he talked of giving full independence to Vishal Sikka, his bitterness over the exit of V Balakrishnan, a top contender to the post of Chief Executive Officer, was palpable and jarring,” the shareholder who travelled to the Infosys AGM from Kolkata that year recollects.

Within a few years, those words by Murthy turned hollow and stakeholders of Infosys and other corporate bodies realised that independence of the board in promoter-driven large companies still remain elusive.

“There is a streak of similarity (between the Tata and the Infosys episode), but we must understand that while Mistry was a minority with the exception of his family which supported him, Sikka has support from most. I see, on a similar line, a positivity of whole thing which is that the boardroom battle that has been raging for sometime is over right now. With this, there is an end to the distractions and the noise with Murthy himself now at the receiving end,” VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services told DNA Money.

What will be the fate of Infosys post the loss of its most prized lateral professional appointment? Can it find a chief executive officer who would be willing to join knowing that interferences by former heads might continue to distract them?

“The new CEO might come in with his own set of terms saying I won’t be tolerating anything like this,” Vijayakumar said.

It’s not just the former heads who are to be blamed, says VK Sharma of HDFC Securities.

“Sikka’s allegation that he was continuously being distracted does not wash as he had long enough a honey moon period to make his mark,” he said.

While many are seeing gloom for lnfosys, others feel it’s just another day in office. "For brand Infosys it will be business as usual. Large organisations discover themselves with growth. The induction of Sikka was a milestone on this path. His resignation is yet another milestone. And there sure will be many more milestones ahead," brand expert Harish Bijoor told DNA Money.

"While in near term it’s a setback for the company; but given the strength of the board of the company, we believe that the company will be overcome the setback," Sarabjit Kour Nangra of Angel Broking said.