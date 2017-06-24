Infosys takes founders' comments 'seriously': Seshasayee

Playing down reports of rift with founders, Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee today said the company takes promoters' suggestions "seriously" and will continue to engage with co-founders, including N R Narayana Murthy.

The board has continuously engaged with all major investors, in particular with the founders, and will continue to do so, Sesashayee said at the 36th AGM of Infosys here.

Over the past few months, the Bengaluru-based tech giant has receive flak from some of the founders and former employees over alleged governance lapses and high compensation doled out to key executives.

They have also exhorted the management to return surplus cash on the company's books to shareholders through buyback or liberal dividends.

"We in the board earnestly believe it is our duty to listen to every shareholder, introspect and further improve our performance or take corrective actions," he said.

Seshasayee said the board considers founders' comments seriously and respectfully.

